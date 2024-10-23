This Upstate New York Mall Is Notorious for Being Haunted

One Upstate New York mall has become something of a legend when it comes to unexplained paranormal activities.

Situated in Auburn, New York, the Fingerlakes Mall is a shopping and entertainment hot spot but when the lights are turned off and stores are closed for the night, some say that the mall becomes a hot spot for something else – the supernatural.

Over the years, many people have claimed that they have experienced unexplained phenomena at the Fingerlakes Mall, including a late-night security guard who was so freaked out that he literally ran from the premises after encountering a supernatural presence.

Since the night the security guard fled the grounds of the mall, numerous ghost investigators have captured over 200 enigmatic EVPs (electronic voice phenomena) and video evidence of mysterious entities roaming the halls.

Visitors say they have been pushed, touched, spoken to, and more which solidifies the mall's reputation as one of Upstate New York's most haunted shopping locations.

So, what exactly makes the Fingerlakes Mall a magnet for such paranormal activity? Is it the rich history of the land on which it stands, or residual energy from past events? While nobody is exactly sure, whatever it is, ghost hunters are lured to it.

For those who enjoy shopping and have a fascination for the paranormal, Fingerlakes Mall is the perfect place to visit.

No person should ever take it upon themselves to enter the property after business hours without first obtaining permission. Trespassers will most certainly be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

