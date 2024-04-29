New York Festival Ranks Among Top in USA

It's is that time of year again! We'll be getting together with friends and family and traveling to our favorite music locations. That's right, festival season will be here soon and the US is where it's at for some of the best music and food, along with cultural celebrations that you will find on the planet.

To get in on the festival fun, Betway decided to find out which places is everyone talking about. Coachella is America's most popular festival which features about every music genre except country. Coachella racked up over 3.2 million searches in the past year.

Rolling in at a close second is the Electric Daisy Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, with an amazing 1,946,970 searches. And don't forget about Mardi Gras in New Orleans, holding its own with 1,875,260 searches.

If you are thinking that because of the rising cost of fuel, you don't want to travel that far. I have fantastic news because New York has made the top 5 cut! The Feast of San Gennaro, which celebrates Italian tradition in Little Italy, saw a solid 1,059,850 searches, snagging the fifth spot.

Speaking of festivals, there is one in Binghamton, New York that you really should check out. Binghamton might be a lot smaller than New York City, but over 100,000 people come to town every summer to celebrate food, vendors, celebrity appearances and big name concerts. So, if you're looking for a fun festival that won't totally overwhelm you with people, you should think about Spiedie Fest!

The Spiedie Fest's Most Memorable Guests The Spiedie Fest & Balloon Rally; arguably Binghamton’s most cherished event. Every year, Binghamton locals, spiedie lovers, and hot-air balloon enthusiasts alike wait patiently for Binghamton, New York’s annual festival to roll around.

The Spiedie Fest & Balloon Rally is an annual three-day festival in Binghamton, New York celebrating the local community and its immersive culture; including the infamous spiedie sandwich and an array of hot air balloons; a sight common to locals.

The Spiedie Fest & Balloon Rally attracts over 100,000 people, including some popular celebrity faces and performers.

Check it out! Here are 10 of the most memorable Spiedie Fest & Balloon Rally guests: Gallery Credit: Olivia Sturgell