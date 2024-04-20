Emergencies can catch us off guard, but being prepared is our best defense. Dr. Shawn Rowland, the brain behind Jase Medical, has some advice for New Yorkers on how to get their families ready for just about anything.

Make a Family Emergency Plan

Having a plan is good, but practicing it and updating when needed is better so Ready.GOV has a detailed guide. Keep in mind that your family might not be together when an emergency hits. That's why your plan should include how to stay in touch and where to meet up. It's also important to decide where you want everyone to meet up at.

Keep Your Medical Records on Lock

Keep track of everyone's medications, allergies, and other special health needs. Make sure you have extra medication just in case you need them.

Pack an Emergency Kit

A first aid kit and a phone are just the beginning. You'll also want to have:

Water

Food

Flashlight (plus extra batteries)

Dust masks

Soap, Hand Sanitizer, and Disinfectant Wipes

Cash or Travelers Checks

Copies of Important Documents

Phone Chargers/Cables

A thorough First Aid Kit including Over-the-Counter Drugs

Extra Supplies of Prescriptions for all Family Members

Get Schooled on Survival

Learning first aid and CPR is a good start. It also doesn't hurt to have some survival skills, and how to keep in touch with everyone during a crisis. It's not a bad idea to take some classes with your family so that everyone knows what to do.

Build a Crew Beyond Your Crew

You've heard the saying "there is strength in numbers." That is certainly true when it comes to emergencies so it's a good idea to team up with your neighbors. You could join a local group so that everyone can pull together in an emergency. If there aren't any groups in your area, start one and bring everyone together. When everyone helps, everyone wins.

Being as prepared as much as possible is a great way to protect your family against preventable problems during an unpreventable emergency. It's better to be prepared with a plan then not planning to be prepared. You would never forgive yourself.

