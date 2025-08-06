Binghamton University is kicking off the fall semester with some big news. They received a staggering 74,725 applications for the fall 2025 academic year. That’s a new record, surpassing last year’s numbers by a healthy margin. This huge interest shows just how popular Binghamton is becoming for students seeking a top tier education.

A Growing and Diverse Student Body

Among these applications, 61,200 came from first year students, 4,575 from transfer applicants, and over 8,950 from prospective graduate students. The campus expects to welcome more than 3,160 first year students, 850 transfers, and 1,300 new graduate students this fall.

The mix reflects a diverse community, with about 37% of new students coming from Upstate New York and another 21% coming from Long Island. New York City makes up roughly 24%, while 5% come from Broome and Tioga counties.

International Students Add a World of Culture

The international student population is also on the rise. Binghamton is set to welcome around 550 new international students from over 50 countries. The largest groups are expected to come from India, China, Turkey, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and South Korea.

Transfer Students Make Their Mark

Transfer students are a vital part of the community, too. This fall, about 850 transfers will join Binghamton, carrying an impressive average GPA of 3.4.

Notably, around 120 of these students are coming from SUNY Broome Community College, the highest number from any single community college, highlighting strong local ties.

Move In Days and Traditions

Move in days are scheduled for August 15 to 17. Families and students will flood the campus, ready to start this new chapter. One highlight is the classic Binghamton tradition on August 16, when new students gather at 4:30 p.m. to form the iconic “B” logo for a giant class photo, a memorable way to kick off the year.

Looking Ahead to a New Academic Year

With classes starting on Tuesday, August 19, nearly 18,600 students will fill the classrooms and dorms. The campus will come alive with energy as first years settle into their new routines, returning students reunite with friends, and faculty gear up to kick off another year of learning, research, and campus life in Binghamton.

