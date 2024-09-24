Binghamton and Vestal Big Lots Stores Spared From Latest Wave of Store Closures

The recent announcement by Big Lots regarding unexpected store closures across the country has kept many shoppers on edge, constantly checking for updates on which stores will be affected.

As reported on El Adelantado, numerous locations have been listed for closure, with clearance sales already underway. However, notably absent from the official closure list are the Big Lots stores in the Southern Tier region, specifically Binghamton and Vestal.

Big Lots, a popular chain with over 1,400 stores nationwide at the start of 2023, revealed that approximately 10% of its retail locations will be closing due to unforeseen circumstances. Despite this significant number of closures, the stores in the Southern Tier area have not been included, much to the relief of local shoppers.

The Ohio-based company cited inflation and increased competition from other retailers as significant challenges and as a result, Big Lots revealed plans to sell its assets and business operations to Nexus Capital Management, a private equity firm.

One of the most significant impacts of this decision is the closure of approximately 300 stores nationwide. These closures are in addition to the nearly 250 stores that are set to shut down by mid-January 2025.

Residents in the Southern Tier are closely monitoring the situation, with many expressing their hopes that their local Big Lots stores will not be added to the closure list. The uncertainty surrounding the status of these stores has led to increased speculation and curiosity among customers in the region, as to be expected.

