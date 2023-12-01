12-hour standoff: NJ man burst into neighbor’s house, fired gun
🚨Joseph Dill kicked in the front door of his neighbor's house
🚨Dill returned to his home and fired a shot
🚨After 12 hours, Dill was arrested
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A burglary call early Thursday morning turned into a 12-hour standoff with police that ended with the suspect turning himself in.
A woman called police to her home on Tremont Avenue around 3:37 a.m. after hearing someone break her porch light and kick in her front door, according to Egg Harbor Township police.
By the time officers arrived, the intruder, identified as Joseph Dill, had gone back across the street to his home and was "challenging the caller," police said.
Police said he fired a round from a gun before they arrived.
Egg Harbor Police and the Atlantic County SWAT team responded and tried to make contact with Dill, who was described as “uncooperative” as he refused to talk. The neighborhood was locked down as a precaution.
Police said the man was believed to have a mental illness.
After 12 hours, Dill came out of his house and was taken into custody without incident. Police said they entered the home with a court-issued warrant and removed multiple firearms from Dill’s residence. Police did not disclose if they were legal weapons.
Dill was arrested and charged with attempted burglary, criminal mischief, and harassment. He was released on summonses related to this case, but was held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility on a separate outstanding criminal warrant.
