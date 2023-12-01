Murphy’s crazy EV scheme for NJ finally getting trashed (Opinion)

About two weeks ago, Gov. Murphy made good on his promise to ban the sale of gas-powered cars in New Jersey by 2035.

The harebrained scheme is designed to bolster his rep with the hardcore lefty base of the Democratic Party and to position himself for a future run at national office. That's it, nothing more.

Even members of his own party in the Legislature say it's not going to happen.

Shutterstock Shutterstock loading...

Sen. Paul Sarlo, D-Bergen, chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, told a group of business leaders Tuesday night in Edison: "Let's be practical about it: 2035 is not going to happen."

Of course, Murphy will be long gone by then but that doesn't matter. Nothing matters to him except more power.

Speaking of power, how will all of these EVs be able to charge and operate on the power grid? Or how about the cost to middle-class New Jerseyans?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

How about the fact that automakers are losing money trying to make these things?

Ford, for example, lost about $36,000 for every EV it sold last quarter. A new survey reveals that, on average, EVs from the past three model years had 79 percent more problems than conventional cars. Based on owner responses on more than 330,000 vehicles, the survey covers 20 potential problem areas including engine, transmission, electric motors, leaks, and infotainment systems.

The infrastructure isn't there. The public doesn't want it, but Murphy wants it for his climate-change-warrior-bonafides. Even the Democratic governor of another blue state, Connecticut, backed off on their 2035 scheme.

AP/Townsquare Media Illustration AP/Townsquare Media Illustration loading...

The New Jersey Legislature, the representatives of the people, didn't vote on it. Murphy just went through the regulatory process to get his way so he can brag to his out-of-touch lefty base that he did his part to save the planet and improve the climate. It's bull*** and he knows it.

He doesn't have to satisfy the needs of New Jersey, he's in his final term. The ONLY thing he wants is more power and a higher office. Thank God someone with some influence in his own party is finally pushing back; some of us are getting tired of doing it alone.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom