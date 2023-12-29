If someone were to ask you what you think of when it comes to New Year's Eve celebrations, the answer you would probably give right off the top of your head is the ball drop in New York City, right?

There's zero doubt that the New York City ball drop is one of the most famous celebrations in the whole world, but it certainly isn't the only incredibly over-the-top New Year celebration.

According to the Huffington Post, these seven cities ring in the new year in super huge ways so big that it's almost impossible to imagine.

Auckland, New Zealand

One of the things we see each year when we're curled up on the couch watching the New Year's Eve in NYC celebration is when they break away to show celebrations in other parts of the world, and every year, without fail, they show the sea of people gathered around the Auckland Harbor in New Zealand to watch fireworks go off from the city’s massive Sky Tower.

Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok may have copied the NYC ball drop, but they've got something we don't. They've got warm weather while we're all cold. The Bangkok celebration is hosted by Thai pop stars and people also make the customary trip to give offerings of things like food, candles, and flowers to the monks at one of the nine sacred Buddhist temples.

Barcelona, Spain

If you were to visit Spain on New Year's Eve, you definitely wouldn't be sneaking in a midnight kiss. Instead, you'd be eating 12 grapes. Each grape is supposed to bring good luck for the months ahead.

Berlin, Germany

Berlin is home to one of the largest New Year's Eve parties in all of Europe. More than a million people get together to create the Party Mile, which is where they drink lots of alcohol and watch impressive fireworks and laser displays.

Dubai

Dubai is known for doing things over the top, so it should come as no surprise how big their New Year's Eve celebration is. About two BILLION people gather in front of the city’s Burj Khalifa skyscraper to watch as fireworks. The show follows a four-hour show of lasers, fire, water, and music at the Dubai Fountain.

Edinburgh, Scotland

Hogmanay, or "last day of the year," is such a big New Year’s event that it goes on for four whole days. Can you even imagine? Visit Scotland at the end of the year and you'll find street parties, concerts, and more (including the tradition of jumping into freezing water). A Viking-led torchlight procession ends the celebration.

Goa, India

The gorgeous beaches of Goa are covered in what can only be described as massive rave parties where the alcohol flows freely and partiers go at it hard until dawn.

