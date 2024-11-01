Important Warning Issued In the Wake of New York’s Abnormally Dry Weather

What is up with this recent weather? Now, I love the (almost) endless sunny days and warmer temperatures that we are normally used to at this time of the year.

But I realize that we need the rain to make a bit more of an appearance. That sounds funny writing that, since our slice of the country rarely has to wish for a good drenching.

Due to this unusual dry spell, some areas across New York State are experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Checking the National Integrated Drought Information System website, as of this writing (October 25), counties in the Southern Tier of New York, including Broome, Tioga, and Chenango are not in a drought situation. Most of Delaware County is not in a drought situation, except for the extreme eastern portion of the county, which is in an Abnormally Dry condition.

Abnormally Dry conditions also exist for a few counties in Western New York and several counties that encompass portions of the Catskills, the Capitol Region, and all of Downstate New York, including New York City and most of Long Island.

These areas are currently listed as Abnormally Dry conditions, along with a couple of areas that border the states of Connecticut, Massachusettes, and Vermont, listed as Moderately Dry.

During extreme drought conditions, counties and townships may issue burn bans. While none are currently issued for our Southern Tier counties if you plan on any outdoor camping activities involving a campfire, be sure to check with local authorities.

According to the New York State DEC Fire Danger Map for October 25, the entire state was listed as HIGH which is in the middle of a five-key system listing of Low, Moderate, High, Very High, and Extreme.

According to the NYS DEC, HIGH means :

All fine dead fuels ignite readily and fires start easily from most causes. Unattended brush and campfires are likely to escape. Fires spread rapidly and short-distance spotting is common. High-intensity burning may develop on slopes or in concentrations of fine fuels. Fires may become serious and their control difficult unless they are attacked successfully while small.

For more information on drought conditions in New York State, visit the National Integrated Drought Information System website, and for the latest New York State DEC Fire Danger Map, visit the NYS DEC website.

