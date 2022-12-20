Marvel Phase 4: A Full Recap of Every Movie and Show

Between all the movies and Disney+ series, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe clocks in at around 51 hours of content. That’s more than two full days if you tried to marathon them all in one extremely exhausting sitting.

But no one (except us dorks) have time for that. If you want to catch up with the entire Phase of the MCU in just a half hour, we are here to help. Our latest Marvel video recaps everything that’s happened in Phase 4 of the MCU in 31 minutes. We run through all the early history of the multiverse and the arrival of Kang and the Celestials, then race through everything from Black Widow to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Along the way, we’ll explain what happened on shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, and movies like Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Aftewards, you will be fully ready for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in early 2023. Watch the video below:

If you liked that video recapping all of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, check out more of our videos below, including the potential of a reboot of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, the hidden meaning of Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four, and which Guardians will live or die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 5, 2023.

