Each late November families come together to eat, drink and reminisce as they celebrate being thankful. The holiday itself brings a sense of nostalgia as we gather with loved ones, and for movie lovers this time of year tends to draw us back to the relatable family-focused films we grew up with. These are the family movies we love to watch for Thanksgiving.

Marked by familiar chaos, cozy vibes and heartfelt themes, these easy-viewing, (mostly) family-friendly comfort movies remind us of our own childhood homes and families, as well as why the latter is still so important long after we’ve already grown up and moved away. Simply put, they give us the warm fuzzies, and isn’t that what the holidays are all about?

READ MORE: The Weirdest Christmas Movie From Every Year: 1984-2024

The ’80s, ’90s and 2000s were especially known for their family-centric comedies and drama films, from heartwarming childhood classics such as 1993’s Mrs. Doubtfire to relatable portraits of domestic dysfunction like 2005’s The Family Stone.

As we trek back home and gather with our brood for the holidays, we’re rounding up 10 great films — including the aforementioned — perfect for comfort-watching this season. These are the nostalgic movies about family to watch for Thanksgiving. (Warming up leftovers for a mid-movie snack not required, though definitely encouraged.)

Cozy and Nostalgic Movies About Family These family-centric films from the ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s will leave you feeling all warm and fuzzy on the inside. Gallery Credit: Erica Russell

Get our free mobile app