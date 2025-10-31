If you are a YouTube TV subscriber and are a fan of the Philadelphia sports teams, including the Eagles, Sixers, and Flyers, and NFL, NBA, NHL, and college games, you might miss some of their games this season.

ESPN and ABC, both owned by Disney, are the home of Monday Night Football, the NBA and NHL, and offer plenty of coverage of all the teams during the course of the season, with shows throughout the day like First Take, Get Up, NBA Today, and more.

How the Dispute Impacts Philadelphia Sports Fans

The Philadelphia Eagles play the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football, November 2, and on December 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers on ESPN and ABC, and if you have YouTube TV, you won't be able to watch either game.

Games at Risk for Sixers, and Flyers Fans

YouTube TV and ESPN, ABC, Disney Dispute

The post read:

YouTube TV customers: You may lose access to all of ESPN's networks. Head over to

now so you don’t miss any of this weekend's action.

What Philadelphia Fans Can Do Next

https://keepmynetworks.com/ https://keepmynetworks.com/ loading...

YouTube TV Statement on Disney Negotiations

ESPN, ESPN 2, along with 6 ABC, and more would be affected by this.

97.3 ESPN airs every Eagles game with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick calling all the action. 97.3 ESPN airs both the Sixers and Flyers, with selected games on Rock 104.1.