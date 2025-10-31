Philadelphia Fans Lose Eagles, Sixers and Flyers Game During ESPN and ABC on YouTube TV Disney Dispute
If you are a YouTube TV subscriber and are a fan of the Philadelphia sports teams, including the Eagles, Sixers, and Flyers, and NFL, NBA, NHL, and college games, you might miss some of their games this season.
ESPN and ABC, both owned by Disney, are the home of Monday Night Football, the NBA and NHL, and offer plenty of coverage of all the teams during the course of the season, with shows throughout the day like First Take, Get Up, NBA Today, and more.
How the Dispute Impacts Philadelphia Sports Fans
The Philadelphia Eagles play the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football, November 2, and on December 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers on ESPN and ABC, and if you have YouTube TV, you won't be able to watch either game.
Games at Risk for Sixers, and Flyers Fans
YouTube TV and ESPN, ABC, Disney Dispute
What Philadelphia Fans Can Do Next
YouTube TV Statement on Disney Negotiations
ESPN, ESPN 2, along with 6 ABC, and more would be affected by this.
97.3 ESPN airs every Eagles game with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick calling all the action. 97.3 ESPN airs both the Sixers and Flyers, with selected games on Rock 104.1.