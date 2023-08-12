Upcoming August Events to check out in Wildwood, NJ

The final month of the 2023 Summer Season continues to be busy with events at and around the Wildwoods Convention Center. Here are some of the big events for you to check out in August:

*Back To School Warehouse Clothing Sale: Thursday, August 3rd to Sunday, August 13th

Wildwoods Convention Center hosts this Warehouse clothing sale offering parents discounted back-to-school shopping. You can save up to 80 percent off on hoodies, t-shirts, jeans, footwear, pants, shorts, swimwear, sweaters, dresses, skirts, outerwear, accessories, and more. The Clothing Sale hours are 9 am to 9 pm daily from August 3rd to August 12th then 9 am to 5 pm on Sunday, August 13, the final day of the Sales Event. Admission is free to all shoppers and all major credit cards are accepted, all sales are final and there can be no returns.

*Battle at the Beach Grappling Tournament: Saturday, August 5th and Sunday, August 6th

Wildwoods Convention Center welcomes The North American Grappling Association (NAGA) for the ultimate display of grappling competition at the Jersey Shore. Trained Martial Arts from the region will compete in divisions of different age groups and skill levels along with team competitions in a showcase of skill and strategy for all participants. Spectator tickets cost $15-$20 for Adults and Children 12 and under tickets are priced at $10. For more information on this event or to register a competitor, visit www.NagaFighter.com

*Boardwalk Craft Show: Saturday and Sunday on August 12th and 13th, plus August 19th and 20th

just south of the Wildwood Convention Center and will have booths along the boardwalk featuring Handmade Craft Items, Artisans, Boutique Items, Special Gifts, and more. The Craft Show Admission is Free and will be open Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm plus Monday, July 3rd from 9 am to 4 pm. For more information, visit the Boardwalk Crafts LLC website.

*Wildwood Baseball on the Beach: Friday through Sunday August 11th to August 13th plus August 18th to August 20th

An annual youth baseball tournament featuring teams ages 9 to 13 with games from 7:45 am to 8 pm each Saturday and the championship games played each Sunday from 7:45 am to 5:30 pm. On Friday Nights there will be a Home Run Derby each week starting at 6 pm each weekend. The Baseball Tournament will be played on the beach behind the world-famous Wildwoods Sign, located at the intersection of Ocean and Rio Grande Avenues. For more information, visit the Wildwood Beach Baseball website here.

*Sports Card, Toys, Comics & Collectibles August Show: Friday, August 25th to Sunday August 27th

Presented by RK Sports Promotions, this event will be hosted inside the Wildwood Convention Center and open for visitors starting Friday from 3 pm to 9 pm then Saturday from 10 am to 9 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm. There will be over 150 tables with the hottest collectibles, including Sports cards, Comic Books, Beanie Babies, Old and New Toys, Funko Pops, legos, dolls, non-sports collectors cards like Yu-Gi-Oh, memorabilia, jerseys, t-shirts, posters, coins, and more. Admission is Free so everyone can come inside the air-conditioned Convention Center to check out all the vendors. For more information, visit the RK Sports Promotions website.