The former Chuck Lager property out on the White Horse Pike in Barrington will have a new tenant. Chuck Lager closed abruptly back in September of 2024 and will now have a new restaurant moving in.

From Chuck Lager to Thirsty Turtle: A New Chapter

The Thirsty Turtle Tavern, which also has a location in Whitehall Township, PA, is opening this spring and will be located at 270 Route 30, according to a social media post on Friday.

"We’re thrilled to announce that Thirsty Turtle Tavern will be opening its doors in Spring 2026," the post read. We can’t wait to become part of the community."

What’s on the Menu at Thirsty Turtle Tavern?

The restaurant has a wide-ranging food menu with plenty of appetizer options, wings, pizza, burgers, signature entrees, salads, and even a ton of great sushi options.

"Our space is designed to feel elevated yet cozy—perfect for any occasion," according to the tavern. Guests can enjoy multiple TVs for live sports, a warm and stylish interior with exposed brick walls, reclaimed wood paneling, concrete flooring, an open kitchen, and inviting fire pits."

Craft Beers and Signature Cocktails

They have an expansive beer menu with everything from domestic to a big selection of craft beers and signature cocktails, and more. I took a look at their menu and counted 25 different beers!

At their Whitehall location on Monday's they offer $2 off all drafts, Tuesdays are half price sushi and pizza, Wednesdays they offer half price wine and sangria, and on Thursdays it's half price specialty cocktails.

I used to stop in Chuck Lager anytime I called a game out at Paul IV or Haddon Heights, so I will be checking out The Thirsty Turtle at some point soon!