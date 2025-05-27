This popular restaurant chain, which has a handful of locations in South Jersey, was recently named the #1 casual dining chain in America.

We told you that Bahama Breeze, owned by Darden Restaurants, closed four New Jersey locations late last week, but they do have other restaurants that are doing well, with locations in South Jersey.

Read More: Bahama Breeze Closes Four New Jersey Locations, Just One Remains

Olive Garden Falls to Second Place

One of Darden Restaurants' other restaurants, Olive Garden, was the top "casual" dining chain in America from 2018-2024, but it no longer holds the top spot, falling to No. 2 according to Technomic’s annual ranking of the 500 largest restaurant chains, which is measured by systemwide sales.



Texas Roadhouse Tops 2025 Casual Dining Rankings

Read More: 11 Wild True Facts About Texas Roadhouse

With Texas Roadhouse, Olive Garden in the top two spots, here is the full list of other Top 10 casual-dining chains in the country, nine of which have South Jersey locations.

South Jersey Locations for Top 10 Chains

Rank Chain 2024 U.S. sales ($000) Sales % change 1 Texas Roadhouse $5,488,007 14.7% 2 Olive Garden $5,152,300 0.8% 3 Chili's Grill & Bar $4,571,300 15.0% 4 Applebee's $4,104,700 −5.8% 5 Buffalo Wild Wings $4,054,360 2.4% 6 LongHorn Steakhouse $3,011,300 7.2% 7 Outback Steakhouse $2,718,812 −3.9% 8 The Cheesecake Factory $2,661,627 2.6% 9 Red Lobster $1,680,500 −22.7% 10 Red Robin $1,498,600 −4.2%

Texas Roadhouse has multiple South Jersey locations at 6801 Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, 2299 N 2nd St in Millville, 631 Cross Keys Road in Sicklerville, and at least 11 overall New Jersey locations.