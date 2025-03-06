Popular South Jersey Landmark Announces Opening Date For 2025

One of the South Jersey traditions is that we don't let the groundhog tell us when spring is coming. Instead, we let the local seasonal treat retail outlets' re-opening schedules tell us when we are transitioning from winter to spring.

The popular Custard Hut locations in Somers Point and Ocean View recently re-opened for the 2025 season on the first weekend of March. Many New Jersey locals are waiting for some of the popular boardwalk shops in the Shore Towns to open for the weekends in the coming weeks.

But on the mainland, one popular seasonal business has announced their re-opening date for the 2025 season and it is located in a busy area of South Jersey.

This Cape May County Business Is Opening In March For 2025 Season

Located on Route Nine on Tuckahoe Road in Marmora, the Wayside Village Shopping Center features the famous tower in front of the local businesses in the complex.

For the last decade, Tower Smoothies has been a local favorite, so much so that every time I have driven past I see people at this small business. The building was formerly the water pump for a large farm until Wayside Village Shopping Center was built in the 1970s.

For decades, this was a popular ice cream stand but the business had to go through a transformation as the Marmora area underwent its own evolution. In the last 25 years, this section of Upper Township has undergone a massive makeover with the ShopRite, CVS, and Super Wawa all being built up in that time.

Tower Smoothies in Marmora, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

But the tower on Tuckahoe Road still stands and Tower Smoothies will open for the 2025 season starting Thursday, March 6th. Their social media confirms that they will be open that day starting at 11 am and the expectation is they will be open most days until 6 pm.

The description on their Facebook page gives the following details about the seasonal treats they offer customers each year:

"WE MAKE SMOOTHIES THE RIGHT WAY. ALL REAL FRUIT, NONFAT FROZEN YOGURT, ICE, REAL FRUIT JUICE , SPLASH OF AGAVE, OR HONEY (OPTIONAL) BLENDED UP AND SERVED. NO PREMIXES,NO ADDITIONAL SUGAR., GOOD FOR YOU, DELICIOUS. ACAI BOWLS TOO !"

Marmora, Upper Township, New Jersey Photo by Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media loading...