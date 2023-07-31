61-year-old NJ man on bicycle killed in Sunday crash

🚲 A bicycle and a vehicle were involved in a crash Sunday

ATLANTIC CITY — A 61-year-old bicyclist is dead after a Sunday morning crash that remains under investigation.

The victim was riding his bike near Montpelier and Arctic Avenues when it collided with a vehicle around 11:21 a.m., Atlantic City police said. Officials did not say how the fatal crash happened or what kind of vehicle was involved in the crash.

Cops that responded to the scene found the bicyclist alive but he had serious injuries. The man, an Atlantic City resident, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center and declared dead.

The driver of the vehicle was a 22-year-old woman from Willingboro, police said. She stayed at the intersection and spoke with investigators.

Officials have not identified the victim or the driver in the crash by name.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is helping police with the investigation, though there has been no mention of any summonses or charges.

Witnesses who saw the crash or have other relevant information to pass along to investigations can call the Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744 or send a text to tip411 (847411). People who choose to send a tip through text should begin the message with "ACPD."

