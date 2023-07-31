NJ man shoots ex-wife, dog in Little Egg Harbor murder-suicide, cops say

🚨 Police found a dead Little Egg Harbor woman and her killer in her apartment Saturday, officials said

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A woman shot to death in her apartment Saturday morning has been identified as the mother of two sons and authorities say her ex-husband is her killer.

Police found the body of Kimberly Hoffman, 49, after they forced down the door of her Little Egg Harbor apartment on Whitemarsh Court, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. The officers were responding to a 911 call from Hoffman around 5:10 a.m. reporting that someone was breaking into her apartment.

Hoffman had been shot in the face. Her dog had also been shot more than once and died, Billhimer said.

Police also found Hoffman's ex-husband Carl Schulz, Jr., 52, of Little Egg Harbor at the scene, according to authorities. Schulz is accused of shooting Hoffman and the dog before shooting himself in the head.

Despite the head wound, Schulz was alive when officers arrived at the apartment. However, he later died at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City.

Hoffman worked as the director of admissions at Seacrest Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, according to her social media pages. The nursing home is located in Little Egg Harbor.

A GoFundMe page for Hoffman's two sons has raised over $24,000 as of Monday afternoon. The money will cover their living expenses including education, counseling, and medical bills.

"In honoring Kim's memory, we come together as a community to support her children, who meant everything to her. Let us surround them with love, compassion, and financial assistance, ensuring that they have the opportunity to heal and thrive despite the immense pain they are experiencing," the page said.

Saturday's shooting is the second reported murder-suicide in New Jersey this month.

