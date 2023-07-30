🔴 A woman called 911 to report a man breaking into her apartment

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A man who broke into a woman's apartment shot her and a dog before turning the gun on himself this weekend, authorities said.

A woman called 911 on Saturday morning around 5:10 a.m. to report that someone was breaking into her apartment on Whitemarsh Court in Little Egg Harbor, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Police officers got the to residence soon after and forced their way inside.

They found the body of a 49-year-old woman who had been shot in her face along with the body of a dog that had also been shot.

The cops also found a 52-year-old man who had shot himself in the head but was still conscious, Billhimer said. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City where he later died.

Authorities have not released the identities of the man or woman. The investigation is ongoing.

It's the second murder-suicide in New Jersey this month.

A 75-year-old Wood-Ridge man and his wife were found shot to death at a Hackensack nursing facility on July 15. An investigation found that the man had shot his wife before he shot himself, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

