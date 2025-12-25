Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is investing in a popular Sea Isle City business.

The legendary Super Bowl champion and current ESPN personality is investing in Hank's Sauce, which is located at 8605 Landis Ave.

From the Gridiron to the "Hot Sauce Game"

Kelce and Hank's Sauce made the announcement on their social media pages.

"I couldn’t be happier to announce that I have officially entered the Hot Sauce game," Kelce said in a post. Hank Sauce is made right in my backyard in South Jersey, and unmatched with flavor, character, freshness, and vibes."

Hank's Sauce is made up of three college friends, Matt, Hank, and Josh, who were college roommates. Hank's Sauce can be found at plenty of local grocery stores, shops, and restaurants in South Jersey and is also available nationwide.

The "Core Four" Flavors to Try

If you haven't tried Hank's Sauce, you are missing out. They have plenty of options, but are known for their core four sauces, herb-infused, which is their original or the "OG."

"If you are looking to give it a try, Hank Sauce Herb Infused is the original sauce Hank invented when these guys were in college,: Kelce stated. It isn’t made to overwhelm you with heat, but just enough to spice it up, and add some kickass flavor for anything you need."

The other three of the core four include Cilanktro, Camouflage, and Hank’s Heat.

Now, you can expect even more from Hank's Sause with Kelce a part of the family.

"I’ve been a long-time fan of all of their products, their restaurant, and the guys themselves, so it was a pretty easy decision, honestly," Kelce said in the post.

I have spent some time with Matt at some events around South Jersey and really enjoy their product and look forward to seeing what's next for them with Kelce coming on board, which should help them increase their retail presence nationwide.