Zom-com (zombie comedy) starring Sopranos actor shot in NJ

One of New Jersey’s least pretentious towns has gone Hollywood.

Vineland was the backdrop for many scenes in a new zom-com film. “The Zombie Wedding” was shot here and is in post-production, and if you doubt how fun and campy it promises to be think about the fact it was made by Weekly World News Studios.

Greg D’Alessandro is the CEO of the studio’s parent company, Weekly World News.

It’s a comedy, a family comedy," D’Alessandro said. "Actually, we’re calling it a `Zom-com’ – zombie-comedy. So, that film is done and we’re just out to distributors. So, we’re trying to pick which one (distributor) and when we can release. But we do hope to have a screening In Vineland before December, for the town and everyone to see it.

So what’s this zombie comedy about?

IMDb.com lists the plot as

The first-ever wedding between a Human Bride and a Zombie Groom. The human guests need to learn how to behave. WWN reporters cover the wedding - while trying to get out alive.

Now here’s the best part. Starring in the film as mayor of the town is Vincent Pastore of “The Sopranos” fame. And this isn’t his first foray into horror humor.

Check him out in character as the Gabaghoul hawking Dietz and Watson meats.

Also in the zomcom, if you’re a fan of the “Scream” franchise look for “Scream 3”’s Heather Matarrazo. Former “SNL” cast member Cheri Oteri also stars.

It’s hoped that “The Zombie Wedding” will find a distributor and be in theaters this fall. So get the popcorn ready. Or have brains. We won’t judge.

