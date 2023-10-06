Repeat-stranding whale finally dies near Island Beach State Park

🐳 The whale was freed or coaxed twice from the shallow water of Barnegat Bay

🐳 The on-again, off-again stranding may indicate serious health issues

🐳 The Marine Mammal Stranding Center had the whale towed to the shore

The 22-foot minke whale that stranded and unstranded itself several times in Barnegat Bay has died.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said the whale was freed or coaxed twice from the shallow water Sunday and was last seen swimming in the middle of the bay Tuesday.

Whale died on Thursday

The whale died late Thursday and was towed to Island Beach State Park where its carcass was transferred to a vehicle and taken to another location for a necropsy, according to Executive Director Sheila Dean. As of Friday afternoon, the necropsy results had not yet been disclosed.

Cause of death

Andrea Gomez of NOAA Fisheries offered a possible explanation about the whale's behavior. She said each stranding is different and the U.S. Marine Mammal Stranding Network responds to better understand

"In many instances, whales have underlying serious health conditions including natural toxins such as domoic acid or saxitoxin poisoning, disease, emaciation, and human-caused injuries. In some cases, a relatively healthy animal may strand due to topographic and oceanographic conditions, weather, or acute disturbance, generally human-caused," Gomez told New Jersey 101.5 in an email.

Humpback whale necropsy on Aug. 13, 2023. (Michael McKenna via MMSC) Humpback whale necropsy on Aug. 13, 2023. (Michael McKenna via MMSC) loading...

Why so many strandings?

The whale is the 16th to strand itself on a Jersey Shore beach in 2023, according to the MMSC.

Supporters of wind power development off the Jersey Shore say there is no scientific connection between the deaths and work mapping the ocean floor to prepare for construction.

Opponents of the projects will hold a rally in Point Pleasant Beach on Saturday on the boardwalk next to Jenkinson's main pavilion at 11 a.m., rain or shine. U.S. Rep. Chris Smith R-N.J. 4th District, Point Pleasant Mayor Paul Kanitra and Seaside Park Mayor John Peterson are scheduled to attend.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Windfarm projects proposed for NJ coast — and what they might look like These are the wind energy projects approved for and planned for the ocean off the coasts of New Jersey and New York. While the projects have the support of officials who say they will stimulate the local economy and create renewable energy to power millions of homes, many coastal residents have raised concerns about how the projects will impact tourism and the environment.

The gallery includes competing photosimulations — those on file with the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and those recently commissioned by a group opposed to the wind farm development. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

THAT'S SUS! Slang kids and teens now say and what the heck it means According to a comprehensive list from yourteenmag.com , these are some of the slang words and phrases kids and teenagers are using today that some older generations might not understand. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant