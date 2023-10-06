Moment of NJ kid singing near stoplight makes NJ drivers smile

Just a simple, feel-good moment in what otherwise would be the typical humdrum of New Jersey traffic. Throw in road construction and red lights for good measure.

This particular incident occurred in Monmouth County. But to protect the privacy of this family's exact location, I'm purposely going to leave off specific road names and locations.

With that said, I was driving one afternoon along a major state highway. Not one with any tolls, but a local road with stoplights and a median.

This particular area didn't allow left turns, which for New Jersey isn't any surprise. But the jug handle was also tricky since there was construction going on preventing the normal flow of traffic from getting by. Fortunately, construction wasn't active at this time.

That road work was pretty much throughout the jug handle and along the roads that made up this u-turn. So needless to say, traffic was a bit heavier than usual.

At the end of the jug handle configuration was a traffic light, where the road opened up to two lanes, but with road work still narrowing the lanes. This light also didn't have the quickest green cycle which forced you to sit there longer than one would like.

But while waiting, there was the sound of singing. At first, you'd think it was someone else's car radio blasting.

After opening the car windows, it became clear that wasn't the case. Along the side of the road were houses, and behind the fence at one of them was this young boy singing his heart out.

He had to be around 9 or 10 years old from what it seemed, but I could be wrong. He was also standing on something on his side of the fence making it easier to watch him in action.

And he was good. I mean, really good. And you can tell he was having the time of his life performing.

There was no music, but it wasn't needed. And I wasn't the only motorist who took notice.

All the drivers around me also opened their windows to take a better listen. And the smiles you put on all of our faces were huge.

It was probably one of the best traffic backups I've ever been in. It was actually disappointing when the light turned green and we finally went.

I don't know who this young man is, but thank you for bringing joy to the motorists stuck in traffic at that light by your house, even if it was for a brief moment.

Not only are you an amazing singer, but the pure joy on your face while performing resonated with all the drivers who were stopped at that light, and you certainly made all of our days a little better. Thank you for sharing your singing with us and reminding us of how much amazing talent there is right here in The Garden State.

And who knows? You might someday land among the rankings of these other famous New Jerseyans below. I for one personally think you will.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.