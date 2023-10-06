Trick-or-treat moved to Oct. 30 in some NJ shore towns

Oct. 31 is not for trick-or-treating, at least in a small segment of New Jersey.

Toms River and surrounding Ocean County towns have officially declared that the door-to-door candy hunt will be occurring on Monday, Oct. 30 this year, since the annual Toms River Fire Co. #1 Halloween parade is scheduled for Oct. 31.

"We want children to come to the parade with their families on Halloween but still enjoy the time-honored tradition of trick-or-treating," said Toms River Mayor Maurice Hill.

Trick-or-treating is also slated to occur on Oct. 30 in Pine Beach and South Toms River, according to the municipalities' websites. Beachwood has made the move as well, according to nj.com.

Toms River is known for switching the date of trick-or-treating so that the festivities don't get in the way of the annual parade, which debuted more than 100 years ago.

With the date announcement, Toms River Police Chief Mitch Little advised motorists to be extra cautious on Oct. 30.

"We also advise parents to accompany young children, always carry a flashlight for safety, stay on sidewalks or as close to the curb as possible and only go to houses where the porch lights are on," Little said.

Little is asking all trick-or-treaters to be off township streets by 9 p.m. on Oct. 30. Beachwood just imposed a 9 p.m. curfew from Oct. 27 through Nov. 1, for anyone under the age of 18 who is not accompanied by a guardian.

This year's parade starts at 7 p.m. at Highland Parkway and Main Street, continuing south on Rt. 166 and turning onto Washington Street.

