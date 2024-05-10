Where is the best BBQ in New Jersey? Well its in Atlantic County!

Food & Wine named the "Best BBQ in every state" with a local BBQ joint getting the top accolades in the entire state of New Jersey.

According to David Landsel, who is a contributor of many of Food & Wine's comprehensive Best Of lists, he names one Folsom BBQ spot the place in New Jersey that you can't miss.

So who has the best BBQ in New Jersey?

Let's take a drive out to Folsom, to Henri's Hotts Barbeque at 1003 Black Horse Pike. It is a family owned spot that started out as a food truck back in 2006, traveling to many festivals all over New Jersey before opening its current location.

The joint has quietly become one of the best places for barbecue anywhere near Philadelphia, mostly because of those ribs, smoked out back over oak and hickory, generously lacquered with Henri's own nicely balanced but relatively sweet sauce. Nothing fancy, but entirely memorable; an ideal stop on your way down the Shore.

The menu is filled with awesome BBQ platters that come with with 2 sides and homemade cornbread.

Another South Jersey spot that was mentioned is 20 minutes up the road from Henri's Hotts Barbeque in Folsom, is Christine's House of Kingfish Barbecue at 926 route 206 in Shamong.

This time, the sauce is more like a bright, savory tomato gravy, unlike anything you've probably ever had on ribs.

While they are closed during the week, you can check them out from 12-7 on Saturday and 12-6 on Sunday.

