Everyone knows that South Jersey is best known for being a vacation destination area. There are numerous activities that locals and vacationers enjoy from Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day Weekend.

But when the summer season ends and most vacationers return home, there are still plenty of activities and events to enjoy from October through April. Just because the temperatures are cooler in the Fall, Winter, and Spring months doesn't mean you have to stay inside the house every weekend.

What Are The Best South Jersey Activities To Enjoy In The Offseason

Unless you have lived in Cape May, Atlantic, or Ocean Counties, you may be unaware that when the summer season is over does not mean all the Shore Towns shut down all business from October to May.

Yes, there are numerous seasonal businesses, especially on the boardwalks, that closed in the offseason. But there are many other businesses not based in the Coastal Communities that are open the other seven months of the year.

Locally owned small businesses are at the heart of South Jersey. These business owners are more than just people whose goals are to make a profit, many also use their facilities and profits to support the community. From High School Sports to local charities, these business owners deserve your support during the non-summer months.

While it is still hooded sweatshirt and jeans weather, there are a plethora of activities you can enjoy around New Jersey's southernmost county that allows you to get out of the house and have some fun.