The first time vacationers traveled to The Cape Island was in the 18th Century and the popularity of the beaches and seafood led to the establishment of the City of Cape May. The booming success of Cape May as a vacation destination laid the groundwork for the South Jersey Seasonal Business Industry that we have today.

Lifeguard Boat in Cape May, New Jersey Photo by Dan Mall on Unsplash

The history of Cape May Convention Hall is an interesting story worthy of a documentary but I will give you, the reader, a brief summary. The first version of the complex that opened in 1917 featured a movie theater, retail stores, and an arcade with Convention Hall hosting many shows and concerts over the following decades.

But the Ash Wednesday Storm of 1962 wiped out the original Cape May Convention Hall. What was intended to be a temporary replacement for the original building would stand for over forty years before being demolished.

Cape May Convention Hall on Beach Avenue Photo from Google Maps

Today the Cape May Conventional Hall is a 20,000 square-foot facility that hosts events and concerts every year on Beach Avenue. The Summer of 2024 will be another year with plenty of great shows for locals and visitors to enjoy in Cape May.

Here is the announced lineup for the 2024 Summer Concert Series and Summer Tribute Concerts at Cape May Convention Hall:

*July 5th (Friday): British Invasion Years

*July 20th (Saturday): The "Boss" and The "King", featuring the Music of Springsteen and Elvis

*July 27th (Saturday): Chester County Pops

*July 28th (Sunday): Richard Thompson

*August 10th (Saturday): Human Wheels featuring The Music of John Mellencamp

John Oates will be performing in Cape May, New Jersey in Summer 2024 Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

*August 15th (Thursday): John Oates

*August 24th and August 25th (Saturday and Sunday): The Hooters

For more information about shows and concerts coming to Cape May Convention Hall along with how to purchase advanced tickets, you can visit their website here.