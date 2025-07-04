We all love a good "dive bar"!

What Makes a Good Dive Bar?

Let's first establish, being known as a "dive bar" is a good thing!

What makes a good dive bar is a small, unglamorous spot that might be a little rough around the edges, that serves inexpensive drinks in a dimly lit room. It might have pictures of friends and family who have been coming to the spot for generations. It has old-school neon beer signs, sports memorabilia, and plenty of local clientele enjoying cheaply priced but good food.

There are plenty of them in the Southern New Jersey beach towns that plenty of visitors love to stop by while vacationing in the area. But the "dive bars" generally stay busy, even in the offseason when locals stop in to meet their friends and watch the games.

The website Chowhound, a popular site for people who like food, drinks, and recipes, listed the best "dive bar" in every state, with a Southern New Jersey beach town getting the top spot on the list in the Garden State.

Chowhound’s Pick for Best Dive Bar in NJ

The best bar in New Jersey, you ask? How about Hudson's House, 19 E 13th St in Beach Haven, one of the oldest buildings on Long Beach Island.

Why Hudson House Stands Out

Nestled in New Jersey's Long Beach Island neighborhood, Hudson House provides a warming nest to the sea-whipped suburban town. With a vintage jukebox, arcade games, shuffleboard, and pool tables, Hudson House realizes the small joys of low-stakes competition while swigging a cheap beer.

Inside the Beach Haven Favorite Known as “The Hud”

Locals like to call this neighborhood institution "The Hud" and have described this no-frills spot, located down a LBI side street, as an unpretentious, unapologetic dive bar featuring a juke box, shuffleboard, pool table, and an extensive beer selection.

What’s On the Menu? Bottles, Cans, and Draft Galore

You can check out their menu here, which offers an extensive array of bottles, cans, and draft beer.

While I have never been to "The Hud", it looks like a place that would be right up my alley, meaning it's on the list of places I will need to try this summer. If you're going to go, they are open weeknights starting at noon-2 a.m. all summer long!

Some of he local "dive bars" I would recommend in Atlantic County would be

Roberts Place in Margate

Charlie's in Somers Point

Gregories in Somers Point

Maynard's in Margate

Ducktown in Atlantic City

The Wonder Bar in Atlantic City

Juliano's in Egg Harbor Township

McGettigan's 19th Hole in Galloway

Rocco's Townhouse in Hammonton

West End Gill in Hammonton

What is your favorite local dive bar in the area? Let us know by messaging us on the free mobile app!