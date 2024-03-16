Delicious new sushi restaurant is now open in Teaneck, NJ

Are you a sucker for sushi like I am? Then you’re going to want to check this place out.

Sushi Nabi recently opened up in Teaneck, NJ and they’re not messing around.

Boasting an esteemed culinary journey, our highly skilled chef brings forth over four decades of expertise in the realms of Japanese and Korean cuisine.

You can see the dedication the chefs bring to the table in their sushi rolls.

Take a look at these beauties:

Is your mouth watering yet?

According to their website:

Sushi Nabi is dedicated to the artistry of gastronomy, our restaurant meticulously integrates the wealth of experience of our chef to impart authentic Japanese flavors in every discerning bite.

Employing only the finest, fresh fish, we uphold a commitment to delivering an unparalleled dining experience, where the essence of tradition meets the pinnacle of culinary excellence.

Sushi Nabi is located at 362 Cedar Lane in Teaneck, New Jersey. You can contact them at 551-275-7572.

They’re open Monday through Saturday 11 am to 3 pm, then 4:30 pm to 9 pm. As of now they’re closed on Sundays.

While they have limited seating for now, they are available to order from Uber Eats, GrubHub and Door Dash.

