NJ has one of the best new women-owned restaurants

For Women’s History Month, Yelp ranked the top 25 hot and new women-owned restaurants in the country, and one New Jersey eatery made the list.

They identified restaurants that had opened on Yelp in the last year and had opted in to the “women-owned” category. They then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews. This list looked at businesses in the US. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of Feb. 6, 2024.

The New Jersey spot that made the list is Mama Hen House in Teaneck.

According to their website, "At Mama Hen House, we are more than just a restaurant. We are a community of food lovers united by our love of Korean cuisine and our commitment to supporting local, small businesses."

As far as being eligible for the women-owned designation, they say, "Our restaurant is run by awesome Korean women (and one awesome man) who are dedicated to providing our customers with an unforgettable dining experience, every time they visit."

The restaurant opened in 2015, closed, and then was reopened by the chef, in part, because of cabin fever of the pandemic. She also perfected her homemade soy sauce, which serves as the base for many of their dishes (all their dishes are made from scratch from secret recipes).

Their menu isn’t extensive, but that’s by design, to keep standards high.

They feature Korean fried chicken, as well as tempuras, kimchi, kimbap, and bentos.

One last word about Mama Hen House, they their chefs have been preparing Korean dishes for decade, bringing their expertise and passion to every meal that they create."

