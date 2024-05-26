Wanna live at the beach?

Well South Jersey has the spot for you!

According to Realtor.com, who ranked America’s 10 Most Affordable Beach Towns for Homebuyers in 2024, there is one spot in South Jersey that is affordable for homeowners.

Atlantic City, which was ranked No. 2 on the list, with a median list price of $239,000.

Perhaps better known for its casinos than its beaches, Atlantic City’s shoreline still sees big influxes of beachgoers on sunny summer days. The seaside resort town, known as the “Las Vegas of the East Coast,” does not lack amusement and entertainment options. The city’s famous boardwalk is also crowded with dining and shopping options, and a prime spot for people-watching on the Jersey Shore.

How was the Top 10 Beach town for homeowners this determined?

Starting with a federal database of beaches and their locations, we created a list of coastal cities and towns. Then, we ranked them by median list prices in March for single-family homes, including condominiums but excluding mobile homes. Only cities with at least 25 active listings for the month were included, to ensure adequate inventory.

After these criteria's were met, they found cities that had sandy, public-access ocean beach within the city limits and finally they included only one beach town per state in the top 10 rankings, excluding second or third entries from states already listed.

The top town in America was Pascagoula on the Mississippi’s Gulf Shore, which usually ranks high on this list.

With Atlantic City at No. 2, it was Deefield Beach at No. 3. My family owned a place in Deerfield Beach and recently sold it. IT was a great little town near Boca Raton and easy to access from the Atlantic City Airport.

Rounding out the Top 5 was Dennis Port in Massachusetts and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

See the full Top 10 list here.