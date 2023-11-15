USPS trying to hire more than 400 mail carriers in New Jersey

📪 People who apply can have a job by the end of 2023

The United States Postal Service is on the hunt for people who'd be a good fit as a mail carrier for the agency.

A large percentage of the USPS workforce is eligible for retirement, and — like it sees every year — the agency expects a good number of aging workers to call it quits at year's end.

The company has openings all over the state of New Jersey. But there are a few spots where it's been harder to recruit workers and there are more openings: Trenton, Camden, Newark, Paterson, and Morris County locations.

"The carrier is the main job that we are recruiting for," said Jaya Bhambhwani, USPS's manager of field human resources for New Jersey. "We do have also limited openings for clerks ... and some mail handlers that work in our processing and distribution centers."

Folks who apply now could have a job by year's end, Bhambhwani said. Individuals need two years of driving experience and a clean driving record.

"Even the carriers that walk do have to drive sometimes," Bhambhwani said.

According to Bhambhwani, USPS is looking to hire more than 400 mail carriers throughout the Garden State.

How to get a USPS job

USPS has been hosting job fairs this week to allow interested residents to apply on site.

The remaining scheduled job fairs are:

⚫ Thursday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Paterson Post Office (194 Ward St., Paterson)

⚫ Friday, Nov. 17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Kilmer Post Office (21 Kilmer Road, Edison)

⚫ Saturday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Trenton Carrier Annex (Route 130 North, Trenton)

Applications can also be filled out at this USPS website.

Entry-level, "pre-career" positions start at $19.33 per hour, with health benefits, paid holidays and paid leave, Bhambhwani said. Salaries begin at $46,000 and can move up incrementally to more than $70,000 after 13 years on the job, according to current negotiations.

