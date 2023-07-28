11 Pizzerias in Ocean City, NJ You Need To Visit

Ocean City is one of the most popular destination towns at the Jersey Shore and one of the keys to being a great South Jersey Coastal Community is the quality of your town's pizza parlors. Whether they are open seasonally or year-round, "Mom and Pop owned" Pizzerias are a staple of life on the islands for visitors and locals alike. So whether you are preparing for Night in Venice Weekend, making a day trip to the beach, or just want some good pizza, here is a list of the popular Pizza establishments in Ocean City, New Jersey (Alphabetical Order):

Angelo's Pizza

Photo courtesy of facebook.com/angelosocnj/

Located on the Boardwalk between 14th and 13th streets, Angelo's Family Restaurant and Pizzeria are known for their generous portions and plentiful toppings on their pizzas. Open for dine-in or takeout, they also make sandwiches, salads, and pasta meals.

Manco and Manco Pizza

Google Maps

Since opening their first pizza parlor in 1956, Manco's Pizza has been an Ocean City tradition making their pizzas with thin crust and a unique cheese-to-sauce ratio. They have three locations on the Ocean City Boardwalk: Off 9th Street as you walk onto the boardwalk (where the Strand Theater use to be), between 8th Street and Plymouth Place, then the third location is off 12th Street on the boardwalk next to Jilly's Arcade.

Mario's Pizzeria and Restaurant

Google Maps

Even though they are under new ownership since June 2020, Mario's still offers the same great food and stacked menu options. Since 1977, the pizza options at Mario's are more diverse than many of the popular boardwalk pizza parlors and since they are open daily, year-round for lunch and dinner, this is a great restaurant offering something to eat for everyone.

Piccini's Wood-Fried Brick Oven Pizza

Google Maps

The moment you walk in the door, you get the aromas of the Wood-Fire Pizza being cooked and you start to understand why this is one of the most popular pizza restaurants in Ocean City. For almost 30 years, Piccini's has been making Traditional and Gourmet Pizzas in their Brick Oven along with a full and diverse lunch and dinner menu. They are over year-round and seven days a week for eat-in or takeout orders.

Pisa Pizza

Photo courtesy of facebook.com/pisapizzaocnj

Classic Boardwalk style Pizza with great service can be found between 8th Street and Moorlyn Terrace. Pisa Pizza has been a staple on the Ocean City Boardwalk for over 40 years and is a throwback environment to what Pizzerias were before the turn of the century.

Prep's Pizzeria and Dairy Bar

Photo courtesy of facebook.com/prepspizza

Since 1965, Prep's Pizza has been one of the most popular Pizza Parlors in Ocean City with some of the cheesiest (no pun intended) pies on the island. Located off 10th Street on the boardwalk next door to Playland Castaway Cove, Preps prides itself on serving high-quality food and their Pizza pies are in the debate for the best on the island.

Primavera Pizza and Restaurant

Photo courtesy of instagram.com/ocprimaverapizza

Located on the Ocean City Boardwalk off 11th Street next to Air Circus you will find some of the largest pizza slices on the island. Primavera makes traditional and artisan-style pizzas in the style of the traditional Boardwalk Pies that the Jersey Shore is famous for serving.

Randazzo's Pizzeria and Family Restaurant

Google Maps

People who live and work on the southern end of the island have been ordering from Randazzo's for decades, serving traditional-style pizza pies and a diverse menu. Open daily year-round for dine-in and takeout, Randazzo's is the go-to for lunch and dinner for many people on the island.

Roma Pizza

Photo courtesy of facebook.com/RomaPizzaOCNJ/

Featuring arguably some of the best "Red Gravy" (Red Sauce for those not in the know) on any pizza in Ocean City, Roma Pizza makes some of the best pizza on the island. Located on the Boardwalk just north of 7th Street, Roma is more than just great pizza, they are also famous for their meatballs and friendly service.

Sixth Street Pizza and Grill

Photo courtesy of instagram.com/6thstreetpizza

The newest pizza parlor in Ocean City has quickly become one of the most popular on the Boardwalk. Located on the 6th Street side of Gillian's Wonderland Pier, this pizza has grown in popularity since opening in 2016 into one of the best Jersey Shore Boardwalk-style pies available in Ocean City.

Three Brothers Pizza

Photo courtesy of facebook.com/pages/3 Brothers Pizza - The Worlds Largest Pizza

Arguably some of the best pizzas in Ocean City can be found between 10th Street and 11th Street in Ocean City; Three Brothers is a great value for your money with an excellent balance between cheese, sauce, and dough when making the pizzas. This pizzeria is also famous for its challenge that allows customers to win free pizza if they can consume a massive pizza pie within a certain amount of time.