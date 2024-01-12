A landmark motel in Wildwood has been reduced to rubble to make way for something fun and new!



It's out with the old, in with the beach bar!

Ocean Sands Motel, at 3710 Ocean Ave. in Wildwood, was chomped to pieces and knocked down during the demolition process Monday.

Ocean Sands Motel in Wildwood NJ Google Maps loading...

The space, between E. Garfield Ave. and E. Lincoln Ave. at Ocean Ave., is reportedly being cleared for a beach/tiki bar.

Third time's the charm!

If you've spent any time in recent summers in Somers Point and/or Sea Isle City, perhaps you're familiar with The Point beach/tiki bars? Both locations have built up a following for their resort-like vibes, vacation feels, and awesome live music.

The Point Beach Bar in Somers Point The Point/Facebook loading...

Well, The Point has confirmed on social media that its expanding to Wildwood and that's the reason for the demolition of Ocean Sands Motel.

In a recent post, The Point writes it plans to build its third location, one block from the Wildwood beach off Ocean Ave., and be open in place of Ocean Sands in time for Summer 2024, so we don't have long to wait!

This gives us another awesome reasont to count down to Memorial Day Weekend!

