Customers of a Wawa not far outside Philadelphia, PA are reporting damage to their vehicles after their fuel tanks were filled with allegedly contaminated gas.



Wawa Near Philly, PA Pumping Contaminated Gas?

After the owner of a 2016 Jeep exhibited signs of malfunction, it was determined by a mechanic at Millevoi Brothers Automotive that the vehicle's was running on less than pure petrol, 6abc.com reports. It resulted in more than $4,000 in damage to the Jeep's engine.

Wawa Richboro PA Google Maps loading...

The truck needed everything from a new fuel pump to fuel injectors to and more spark plugs after reportedly becoming clogged.

The same automotive shop soon began receiving more phone calls from car owners experiencing similar issues, all with one common denominator, according to 6abc.com. They all had gotten gas from the same Wawa store.

Drivers Suffer Vehicle Damage After Getting Gas at Bucks County, PA Wawa

Wawa Addisville Commons Richboro PA Google Maps loading...

The fuel was pumped at the Wawa off N. 2nd Street Pike in Richboro, Pennsylvania located in Bucks County (in Addisville Commons) between July 17th and 18th.

Luckily, Wawa doesn't appear to be making any excuses for the fuel failure and seems intent on making it up to the driver affected.

In a statement published by 6abc.com, Wawa writes:

"Wawa is aware of an issue with the fuel equipment on one tank at our Richboro PA store. Once aware of the issue, and the potential impact to fuel, we took immediate steps to correct it and we are working with our fuel equipment manufacturer to investigate and understand the issue including the timing of any potential impact. At this time, we believe that this was an isolated incident that may have affected a very limited number of customers.

We apologize for any inconvenience this issue may have caused."

Wawa Bucks County PA Google Maps loading...

Wawa is encouraging any customers were who experienced mechanical issues with vehicles that received gas at the N. 2nd Street Pike Richboro, PA station to visit the company's fuel guarantee page for additional information and to submit a claim.

