It's the last thing I ever saw coming but a recently closed Rite Aid store in Gloucester Township, New Jersey is transforming into a Spirit Halloween.

The Rite Aid location on Blackwood-Clementon Road and Cherrywood Drive in Clementon, NJ liquidated and went out of business a few months ago.

It was depressing to see another pharmacy close its doors in South Jersey, leaving another vacant building, so I'm glad that something else is taking over, I just hadn't expected it to be Spirit Halloween! But 'tis the season, right?

Even if its just for the upcoming spooky season, at least the space won't be sitting empty.

While it's still August and not even Labor Day Weekend yet, those fall and Halloween vibes are creeping in. Pumpkin Spice everything has returned earlier than ever and even the Spirit Halloween flagship store in Egg Harbor Township in Atlantic County saw a couple thousand visitors at its season opening on August 1st.

Locals in the neighborhood near the former Rite Aid tell us there have been crews coming in and out of the location over the last couple days outfitting it to match the Spirit Halloween aesthetic. With two months to go until the holiday, I expect the memory that there was ever a pharmacy there to begin with will be erased and replaced with talking skeletons and witches and Halloween costumes galore.

So, while the blue and white of Rite Aid gets made over with the orange and black of Spirit Halloween, take a look at this very pink, very vibrant home for sale in South Jersey below!

