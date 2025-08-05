Why you’ll be seeing Ariana Grande and Ben Stiller in NJ
Fresh off crushing it in “Wicked,” Ariana Grande is about to get some quality Jersey time.
It’s been 25 years since Greg Focker had to think about whether he could milk Jack Byrnes. After all, Jack did have nipples. Ben Stiller is reprising his role with another sequel to the original “Meet The Parents,” and this time he says Ariana Grande is a new face in the ensemble and feels she’s comedy gold.
“The character she’s playing, she’s gonna be funny and kind of the whole engine of the new movie, so it’s exciting,” Stiller said.
Yes, Robert DeNiro will be in the new film, titled “Focker-In-Law.” Here’s some crazy trivia. Ben Stiller is now older than DeNiro was when he played the intimidating CIA agent to Stiller’s male nurse. Stiller is 59, and DeNiro, who turns 82 on Aug. 17, was 57 at the time.
You’ll be seeing these stars in New Jersey as they’ll be filming here very soon.
It looks like several days of shooting are scheduled here sometime between August and October, and word is there may be a scene at Newark Liberty International Airport.
According to nj.com calls for extras went out under another movie title to disguise the production that seeks children and adults to play airline passengers at Newark.
It will be fun to see stars of this caliber hanging out in New Jersey. If they need to go out to eat they’re probably going to run into Adam Sandler.
