Fresh off crushing it in “Wicked,” Ariana Grande is about to get some quality Jersey time.

It’s been 25 years since Greg Focker had to think about whether he could milk Jack Byrnes. After all, Jack did have nipples. Ben Stiller is reprising his role with another sequel to the original “Meet The Parents,” and this time he says Ariana Grande is a new face in the ensemble and feels she’s comedy gold.

“The character she’s playing, she’s gonna be funny and kind of the whole engine of the new movie, so it’s exciting,” Stiller said.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP loading...

Yes, Robert DeNiro will be in the new film, titled “Focker-In-Law.” Here’s some crazy trivia. Ben Stiller is now older than DeNiro was when he played the intimidating CIA agent to Stiller’s male nurse. Stiller is 59, and DeNiro, who turns 82 on Aug. 17, was 57 at the time.

Robert DeNiro John Shearer/Invision/AP loading...

You’ll be seeing these stars in New Jersey as they’ll be filming here very soon.

It looks like several days of shooting are scheduled here sometime between August and October, and word is there may be a scene at Newark Liberty International Airport.

According to nj.com calls for extras went out under another movie title to disguise the production that seeks children and adults to play airline passengers at Newark.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Charles Sykes/Invision/AP loading...

It will be fun to see stars of this caliber hanging out in New Jersey. If they need to go out to eat they’re probably going to run into Adam Sandler.

Adam Sandler Evan Agostini/Invision/AP loading...

The final Dennis & Judi Diner Tour of New Jersey For years, fans of the Dennis & Judi show on New Jersey 101.5 enjoyed meeting the hosts on their popular diner tours. In honor of Dennis Malloy's retirement from the show this summer, the two hosts went on one last trip in July 2025. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Things You'd See in Your Grandma and Grandpa's Backyard From woven lawn chairs to squeaky clotheslines, this photo gallery will take you back to a time of simple adventures, small chores, and sweet summer memories of Grandma and Grandpa's backyard. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Summer Vacation in the '70s and '80s: These Nostalgic Photos Say It All Take a trip back to summer in the ’70s and ’80s — when Ring Pops ruled, bikes meant freedom, and Press Your Luck kicked off the day. These photos hit all the nostalgic notes. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈