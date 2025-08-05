Outsiders tend to think that New York or *shudders* Connecticut have great pizza, but this may put the argument to rest.

Obviously, New Jersey is the state to come out on top when it comes to a delicious slice.

Just ask celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli.

Recently, the site Tasting Table interviewed her about cooking tips and her general food preferences.

Although one question was specifically about her favorite NYC slice of pizza, she couldn’t help but shout out a spot right here in the Garden State.

I love — but it's in Jersey City — Razza. And yes, it's worth going to.

Razza in Jersey City is famous for its small plates, artisanal pizzas from a woodturning oven, and their cocktail menu.

Our ultimate goal is to serve the best pizza possible. We are challenging the common practices of pizza-making in the hope of influencing the industry and elevating the overall quality of pizza in America.

For them to get a shout-out from Guarnaschelli is huge!

Chef Alex Guarnaschelli says this is the best pizza

When asked about toppings on her pizza, the chef’s answer was simple:

Nothing. Tomato, cheese. Boring.

Nothing boring about that, Alex! I love a plain slice.

Sure toppings are nice, and some say a plain slice is childish, but I say it’s delicious and comforting.

Boring? Never.

Razza is located at 275-277 Grove Street in Jersey City, NJ.

Hopefully, this means New Yorkers will finally get off their high horse about their pizza and bagels. We New Jerseyans know the truth.

Thank you, chef!

