An ambitious new resort hotel has just opened in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, becoming Cape May County's largest to date. And, boy, she's a beauty. Take a look inside the Madison.

Two Formerly Iconic Wildwood, NJ Motels Transformed into One Huge Resort

Madison Resort Wildwood Crest NJ courtesy Madison Resorts WC via Lindsay Taylor, Madison Resorts; Kory Aversa, Aversa PR loading...

Madison Resorts Wildwood Crest blends the historic doo-wop stylings of the once Oceanview Motel with the adjacent, iconic Royal Hawaiian just next door, forming one giant resort.

The retro, beachfront aesthetic is one Founder Dan Alicea vowed to keep, saying in a recent statement, "We made a promise to preserve the architecture of the past with our renovation of this property. 2024 marks 60 years since this property was built. There’s no way that we would stand for anything but a full restoration of this iconic structure.”

After buying the old Oceanview (now known as Madison Tower) and then the Royal Hawaiian (Royal Tower), Madison Resorts reportedly invested more than $52 million into the project which included extensive top to bottom renovations of both former motels.

The interior aesthetic of Madison Wildwood Crest was envisioned and executed by its Marketing Director Lindsay Taylor, who already had a background in fashion design. Taylor says she was hugely inspired by what she calls the ‘timeless elegance and harmony of doo-wop culture’ and its ‘vibrant colors and vintage charm’. Taylor remarks, ‘Doo-wop isn’t just an era or a piece of decor, it’s a feeling you get when you walk into a room’.

Madison: The Biggest, Coolest New Place to Stay in Cape May Co., NJ

courtesy Madison Resorts WC via Lindsay Taylor, Madison Resorts; Kory Aversa, Aversa PR courtesy Madison Resorts WC via Lindsay Taylor, Madison Resorts; Kory Aversa, Aversa PR loading...

Madison boasts 200 guest rooms, three restaurants, two pools with hot tubs featuring cabana and poolside seating for more than 100 sunbathers (with food and beverage service), swinging hammocks, outdoor dining, two fitness centers, five conference rooms, and two rooftop event spaces.

The Madison can also host beachfront weddings. Oh, and your fur babies are welcome, too, since the resort is pet friendly.

Old-fashioned looking Crosley record players and refurbished mid-century televisions dot the resort, lending credibility to its vintage vibe.

Right now, it looks like rooms start at $219/night.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony and Grand Opening weekend kicks off Thursday, May 16, but overnight accommodations inside the Madison’s first tower are available now.

Take a look inside Madison Resorts Wildwood Crest for yourself below!

