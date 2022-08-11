If you've ever tried to make a left turn in an intersection and had to slow down to squeeze into the road you're entering because some a**hole is way over the SOLID WHITE LINE, you know it's annoying.

Most people don't pay too much attention to it, but it drives "some people" crazy. It's a traffic hazard and you could be liable if you are clipped by a driver trying to turn onto the road you're on when you're stopped at a light and your car is over the line. Some drivers, as you can see, even stop right on the crosswalk.

Here's the official rule…..Stop lines. White stop lines are often painted at intersections where traffic signs or signals are present to denote where you should stop your vehicle. If no lines are present, vehicles must stop before the crosswalk.

If it's ever happened and the other driver had a good lawyer, you may have found out how this works.

From the NJ Statutes here is the legal word salad of how it works…

New Jersey Statutes Annotated Section 39:4-90. Right of Way at Intersections The driver of a vehicle approaching an intersection shall yield the right of way to a vehicle which has entered the intersection. When 2 vehicles enter an intersection at the same time the driver of the vehicle on the left shall yield the right of way to the driver of the vehicle on the right. The driver of a vehicle within an intersection intending to turn to the left shall yield to a vehicle approaching from the opposite direction which is within the intersection or so close thereto as to constitute an immediate hazard, but the driver having so yielded and having given a signal when and as required by law, may make the left turn; and other vehicles approaching the intersection from the opposite direction shall yield to the driver making the left turn. Drivers who are turning left must yield to oncoming traffic and traffic already present in the intersection. The burden lies with these drivers to act reasonably and cautiously in navigating the turn. Many NJ roadways are 2, 3, and 4 lane highways with speed limits over 45 mph. Drivers making left-hand turns may be liable for causing a car accident.

The other annoying circumstance where this happens is at a left-turn lane with a red and green arrow. If the person is too far over the line the sensor will not read that a car is there and will not turn green.

As you know we are all in a hurry to get where we want to go, and no one wants to waste time sitting at a light for another cycle of the traffic light. You can see it every day in New Jersey and "some people" actually take pictures of the annoying behavior.

