Am I a Jerk For Doing This to New Jersey Drivers?

I have a habit that I have developed over the years that probably really annoys New Jersey drivers, especially since we are not known for our patience on the road...

The road that runs in front of a store or the main road of an apartment complex are heavily trafficked areas with both cars and pedestrians.

I have taken it upon myself to give some drivers a lesson in patience.

Some pedestrians will do the little fake, half-jog thing to seemingly cross the road a bit quicker as they pass in front of a car.

I never understood this.

I guess people think they're being polite, but as the driver, I'm fine with you taking your time.

This little jog/walk is paired with a tiny wave as a way to say thank you.

This is common courtesy and I do follow this for the most part.

But not always...

I noticed that sometimes people speed a little too fast through parking lots and neighborhoods.

I don't consider myself a vigilante, but you may if you wish.

If I see someone who is about to cross in front of a store at too fast of a speed and I am about to cross, I take my time a bit.

Now I don't walk super slow, but I refuse to do the fake jog/walk charade that others do.

I will walk at a normal pace, maybe slightly slower, to force the speedster to have a little patience.

I do this at my apartment complex as well.

Driving quickly through these areas is very dangerous, so slow down or feel my wrath.

