7 TGI Friday’s Locations Permanently Close in New Jersey
The TGI Friday's restaurant chain just closed three dozen locations nationwide. The majority of them are in New Jersey. Is this the end of an era?
On Wednesday, I broke the news that the TGI Friday's off Route 73 in Marlton abruptly closed. I couldn't have imagined six others in the Garden State suffered the same fate.
In a statement, TGI Friday's chose the 36 U.S. locations that were 'underperforming'. The chain also says there will be changes coming at the corporate level and selling some restaurants back to the company's original CEO as part of an 'ongoing growth strategy' and restructuring, 6abc.com reports.
In an effort to stay competitive with other restaurant chains like Applebee's and Chili's, remaining TGI Friday's in New Jersey and beyond will introduce sushi to its menu. Yes, sushi. There will also be revisions to the chain's appetizer and cocktail selections.
Below are the 7 TGI Friday's restaurants now closed in New Jersey.
Eatontown, Monmouth County
Hackensack, Bergen County
Iselin/Woodbridge, Middlesex County
Marlton, Burlington County
Princeton, Mercer County
Springfield, Union County
Wayne, Passaic County
For our P.A. friends, the TGI Friday's in Willow Grove has also closed.
There are three remaining TGI Friday's in South Jersey, in Turnersville, Cherry Hill, and Mount Holly.
