Where Are They Now? The Cast of Jerseylicious Today

There's one reality show that seemed to capture the spirit of New Jersey better than most shows.

A reality show called Jerseylicious debuted on the Style Network in 2010. The show followed the exploits of employees of a beauty salon in Greenbrook. Seems like a limited scope of stories, right?

It was great. It had everything needed to be interesting. You had hot chicks, hot dudes, an Italian family, romance and of course, conflict.

The show lasted 6 years, and that was the last we heard from any of them. So, where are they now?

Tracy DiMarco-Epstein

Since her days on Jerseylicious, Tracy has been married, had three children, and divorced. She's currently a co-owner of a boutique called Princess Armor, has a podcast and is a stay-at-home mom.

Olivia Blois Sharpe

Hardly recognizable these days, Olivia now calls New York home. She is self-employed, as her own clothing line, and is an Instagram influencer with over a quarter of a million followers.

Anthony Lombardi

Anthony continues as the owner of Anthony Robert Salon. In addition to his work at the salon, he authored a book and often offers advice to entrepreneurs.

Alexa Prisco

Alexa was one of my favorites. We watched as she opened her Glam Fairy business. Today, she continues to operate her successful business and is a mom to a 9-year-old daughter.

Gayle Giacomo

The Gatsby Salon in Greenbrook was ground zero for this series. Its where it all started, and the woman behind the salon was Gayle Giacomo. Even after all this time, Gayle continues to operate The Gatsby. Give her call and schedule your styling.

