Video: Car Driving Wrong Way on Rt. 55 Before Deadly Crash

A video taken by a driver Thursday morning shows a vehicle driving the wrong way on busy Route 55 moments before a crash that killed two people.

2 Killed When Car Traveled the Wrong Way

A tragic crash at 8:58 am Thursday on Route 55 was caught on video, after a Jeep Compass that was traveling southbound on State Highway 55 in Matua Township, crossed into the northbound lanes, and continued traveling in the wrong direction.

A Toyota Rav4 was traveling northbound on Route 55 and collided head-on with the Jeep; police said both vehicles overturned, and the Toyota caught fire.

NJ State Police Say Both Drivers Died

Police said the driver of the Jeep, Stanley Kahana, 62, from Philadelphia, and the driver of the Toyota, Jennifer Hufnell, 53, from Deptford, sustained fatal injuries.

The crash and the vehicle driving in the wrong direction were caught on video by a driver traveling southbound on the highway.

The video, shown by 6ABC News in Philadelphia, shows the Jeep traveling the wrong way as several drivers avoid it before it collides with the Toyota head-on. See the 6ABC News report below.

Police closed Route 55 for several hours on Thursday as they investigated the crash. No other details have been released.

