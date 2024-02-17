I can remember how, as a little boy, my parents would take me to an Italian restaurant in New York called Carlucci's. The best part of the meal, was when the waitress brought out the cheesecake. It was love at first bite.

These days, my wife has mastered the art of making a cheesecake from scratch. But it takes time, and we can't bring it with us when we go out, so it was important to try to find some places that make great cheesecakes.

In my research, I found cheesecake to die for. This is my list.

Tuckahoe Cheesecakes

Located on Route 50 in Tuckahoe, the place looks like someone's home. Step inside, and the selection is outstanding. From the traditional classic cake to flavors like French Lemon and coconut cream. They have many seasonal flavors as well as mint chocolate chip and mocha cappuccino. If you watch your sugar intake, they have a couple outstanding sugar-free options as well.

Tuckahoe Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Lady

There was a time when there seemed to be a few dozen great Italian bakeries in the Hamilton area of Mercer County. Finding a place like The Cheesecake Lady is a treat. The cheesecakes here are creamy and smooth, and they come in a couple of sizes as well as cheesecake bites. They're selection changes often, but they're pretty awesome. Check them out at Nottingham Way, Hamilton (Mercer County).

The Cheesecake Lady

Anthony's offers a nice selection of cheesecakes that are all made to order. They come in three sizes and feature some unusual, but tasty options like Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake, Cookie Butter Swirl and Cannoli Cheesecake (why choose one desert when you can combine two favorites?). They are located on Washington Avenue in Bloomfield.

Anthony's Cheesecake & Restaurant

