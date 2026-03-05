New Jersey home prices have continued to climb, with only 43 zip codes out of 547 zip codes analyzed by Zillow showing a decrease in home values.

As of January 2026, there are now dozens of towns statewide with home values exceeding $1 million.

Deal, a borough in Monmouth County, had the highest home values statewide in January at $4.162 million.

I focused on towns in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, and Lower Ocean counties with homes passing the $1 million mark.

Although no town in Cumberland County has an average home value topping $1 million, I found ten that now have a property value of over $ 1 million in those other counties.

Let's take a look at the data.

10 Towns in South Jersey With Property Values Over $1 Million

1- Avalon: #3 in NJ; Jan. 2025 price=$2,673,953; Jan. 2026= price $2,637,361; -1.37%

2- Stone Harbor: #4 in NJ; Jan. 2025 price= 2,382,245; Jan. 2026 price = 2,477,278; +3.99%

3- Long Beach Township, LBI: #10th in NJ; Jan. 2025 price = 1,720,607; Jan. 2026 price= 1,803,144; + 4.80%

4- Barnegat Light, LBI: #15th in NJ; Jan. 2025 price= 1,502,424; Jan. 2026 price = 1,574,382; +4.79%

5- Strathmere: #17th in NJ; Jan. 2025 price = 1,464,572; Jan. 2026 price = 1,535,355; =4.83%

6- Cape May Point; #19th in NJ; Jan. 2025 price = 1,391,728; Jan. 20206 price = 1,468,921; +5.55%

7- Sea Isle City: #20th in NJ; Jan. 2025 price = 1,388,656; Jan. 2026 price = 1,449,352; +4.37%

8- Longport: #22nd in NJ; Jan. 2025 price = 1,405,789; Jan. 2026 price - 1,428,361; +1.61%

9- Ocean City: #48th in NJ; Jan. 2025 price = 1,044,256; Jan. 2026 price = 1,073,797; +2.83%

10- Margate: #51st in NJ.; Jan. 2025 price = 982,758; jan. 2026 price = 1,055,762; + 7.43%

Statewide Numbers

Alpine in Bergen County and Avalon and Stone Harbor in Cape May County followed, with typical home values over $2 million.

Statewide, most home values increased in January compared to the same month last year.

One Bergen ZIP code — 07627, ranging over Demarest and Alpine — saw the largest increase in home values at over 14%.

Of the 547 ZIP codes analyzed by Zillow, 504 experienced an increase in home values.

Take a Tour of This Amazing Ventnor Oceanfront Seascape Villa Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis