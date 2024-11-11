A beloved NJ bakery, recently closed, trying to make a comeback

It was just about two months ago that a very popular South Jersey bakery announced that it would close its doors permanently.

People were so upset when Maggie Moose Bakery and Gift Shop announced in September that they would be shutting down.

The owner, Candy Vargas-Thibeau, said it was necessary to find a better work-life balance. Well, they have recently reopened with a mission to raise enough money to pay their bills and remain open.

They are taking this month of October to try and get enough financial support both through sales and donations to keep their beloved bakery afloat. We stopped in the bakery on Sunday to lend our support and sample some of their amazing donuts.

Candy tells her story on the crowd-sourcing website indiegogo.com. It's a compelling story and the business is certainly worth saving.

They are concentrating on just selling their delicious donuts right now until they can resume full operation, hopefully after a successful reboot campaign this month.

When in full operation, they also sell other items like ice cream cakes and gelato. They have some really cool gifts and even a wide assortment of olive oils and balsamic vinegars. Maggie Moose also has a great party room that hopefully can be restarted when they are able to resume full operation.

Running a small business in New Jersey is one of the toughest things you can do and it would be great to see this great little bakery and gift shop survive and thrive.

This month, they will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

If you can stop by and sample some of their amazing donuts, you will be hooked and if you just want to lend your support, you can do so here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

