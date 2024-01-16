Many people have responded to an article I wrote earlier this week about the abrupt closing of Valentina's Trattoria Italiano in Northfield.

In the article, I talked about how much I liked my visit to Valentina's a few months ago and how disappointed I was that I wouldn't be able to return.

The responses I've received from readers and Lite Morning Show listeners made it clear that I wasn't alone in how I felt about the restaurant.

At the time, I wasn't able to give any definite reason why the restaurant was closing. Well, now I can.

On Wednesday, the owners posted an explanation about the sudden closing and their hope to reopen in another location.

That's potentially great news for the many South Jersey fans of Valentina's Trattoria. We will stay positive and hope for a speedy return of the restaurant.

Here is Wednesday's Facebook message from Valentina's.

It’s with deepest regret I have to announce that our time at 200 Tilton Road in Northfield has now come to an end. We were notified on December 15th that one of the neighboring medical offices wants to expand their facility and we received a 60 day notice. After some careful deliberation, a decision was made to close the business rather than continue on into the slowest months of the year. We never had anticipated closing our doors so suddenly, and deeply apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our patrons and staff. The response to this decision has been overwhelming, and we are extremely grateful for all the emails, texts and personal messages providing words of encouragement and support.

Please continue to follow our social media pages for updates on our new location in the coming months.

Thank you….

