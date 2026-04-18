Two Middle Township Police officers are being recognized for helping an elderly widow who was snowbound in her home without electricity for four days during this winter's blizzard.

Officers Shawn Karge and Tom Runyon were selected as the April 2026 Employees of the Month by the Middle Township Police for their outstanding service and compassion during the aftermath of the recent major snowstorm.

Police Save Elderly Woman Stranded in the Snow for 4 Days

The blizzard of February 2026 hit South Jersey hard, dumping 19 inches of snow and being responsible for the deaths of 15 people statewide.

Helen M. Baker, an elderly widow living by herself in Middle Township, was snowbound without electricity for 4 days during the storm.

According to the Middle Township Police account, Baker was unable to communicate with her family after her cell phone lost its charge.

Her cousin, concerned for her well-being, reached out to the Middle Township Police to ask them to conduct a wellness check on Baker.

Middle Township Police to the Rescue

Officer Runyon arrived at the home and checked on Ms. Baker, informing her about Middle Township’s emergency housing and available charging station.

Runyon then got to work trying to clear her snow-covered walkway.

Corporal Karge joined him, and together the two officers shoveled Baker's walkway, cleared snow from her car, shoveled out the surrounding snow, and moved her vehicle closer to the road for easier access.

After four days alone in a cold house without communication, it must have felt like the cavalry had arrived for Ms. Baker.

Snowboard Senior Writes a Thank You Note

After the storm cleared, Helen Baker sat down and wrote a glowing thank-you note to the Middle Township Police.

“I am writing this letter to compliment two of your police officers. After the ‘blizzard,’ I was courteously and friendly helped by Officer Runyon and Corporal Karge on Feb. 23. ... It made me feel safe and so thankful for their concern. The Township is fortunate to have both men who represent our Township. ... they made me feel good.”

The Officers Responsible

Shawn Karge has been with the MTPD since 2012, and Tom Runyon joined the force in 2017.

“These officers exemplify the dedication and community spirit we value in Middle Township,” said Mayor Chris Leusner.

“Their willingness to go above and beyond, shoveling snow and ensuring an elderly resident’s safety and mobility during challenging conditions, reflects the highest standards of public service.”

The officers will be formally recognized at the Township Committee meeting on Monday, May 4. Ms. Baker has been invited to attend the ceremony.

The Most Amazing Donuts in South Jersey - Listener Picks Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis