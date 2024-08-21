Did you get YOUR medical bills paid by Phil Murphy?

Were you one of the 50,000 people in New Jersey who will have $100 million in medical debt erased?

Residents who qualify for the relief began receiving letters on Monday. Those who qualify for the relief are at least four times below the federal poverty level or have medical debt that equals 5% or more of their annual income.

How many of these bills would have never been paid for in the first place? How many of these debts were owed by illegals? Who really benefitted from the leftover COVID relief money?

Yup, you guessed it, the big hospitals.

Another transfer of wealth from working-class taxpayers to line the pockets of the millionaires running our largest medical facilities. You pay 54% more for your car insurance, 22% more for your groceries, 32% more for your electric bill and more than 50% more for gas to get to the job that barely helps you eke out a living. All this while illegals flood our communities and receive our hard-earned money to cover housing, legal fees, medical bills, and education.

Just when Murphy had an opportunity to help some of the most damaged during his lockdowns, he decided to use the federal relief money to pay off debts to his friends in big medicine. Gross really.

What's worse is they act like this is some boon to the people who should be responsible for the debt. In reality, those debts would have gone unpaid and the only beneficiary was the overcharging medical bureaucrats.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

